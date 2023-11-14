ATLANTIC
    • Woman, 63, sent to hospital with serious injuries following collision in Saint John

    A car accident in uptown Saint John, N.B., Tuesday afternoon has sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries.

    Emergency crews responded to the scene on Union Street around 2:36 p.m., after a single vehicle drove through a fence in a parking lot, before hitting a light standard and pedestrian.

    The incident closed the roadway between Carmarthen and Wentworth streets for nearly two hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

    A 63-year old female has been transported to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

    There is currently no word on the status of the driver involved.

