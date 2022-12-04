Woman, 73, dies in two-vehicle crash in Pokemouche, N.B.
A 73-year-old woman from Caraquet, N.B., is dead and three others have serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Pokemouche, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 11.
Investigators believe it happened when the driver of a car travelling south crossed the centre line and hit a car going the other way.
Police say the woman, a passenger in the first vehicle, died at the scene from her injuries.
A passenger from the second vehicle and both drivers were taken to hospital with what police believe are serious injuries.
An autopsy is set to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
