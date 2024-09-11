Woman, 77, killed in two-vehicle crash in Bouctouche, N.B.

An elderly woman has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Bouctouche, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Irving Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the 77-year-old woman, who was driving an SUV, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a car.

The Bouctouche woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.