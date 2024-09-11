ATLANTIC
    • Woman, 77, killed in two-vehicle crash in Bouctouche, N.B.

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    An elderly woman has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Bouctouche, N.B.

    The RCMP responded to the crash on Irving Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Police believe the 77-year-old woman, who was driving an SUV, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a car.

    The Bouctouche woman died at the scene from her injuries.

    Police say the driver and a passenger in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

