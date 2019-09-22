

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided in Carrolls Corner, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the 2000 block of Highway 277 around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, a 78-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Her passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle weren’t injured.

A section of Highway 277 is closed to traffic in both directions as investigators examine and clear the scene. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.