    • Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image.

    Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.

    Police say they responded to a collision involving four vehicles in a residential parking area just after 8 p.m.

    They say three parked cars were hit, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

    The 78-year-old Stratford woman was arrested at the scene.

    Police say no one was injured during the collision.

    The woman will face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to comply with a breath demand in court at a later date.

