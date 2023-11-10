Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP

Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a collision involving four vehicles in a residential parking area just after 8 p.m.

They say three parked cars were hit, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The 78-year-old Stratford woman was arrested at the scene.

Police say no one was injured during the collision.

The woman will face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to comply with a breath demand in court at a later date.

