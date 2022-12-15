Woman, 80, dies in two-vehicle crash in Duguayville, N.B.

An 80-year old woman from Sainte-Rose, N.B., is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Duguayville.

RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Route 135.

Investigators believe the crash happened when the driver of the first vehicle failed to yield for incoming cars and was struck by the driver of the second vehicle.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the first vehicle died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy is set to determine the exact cause of death.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.