    • Woman, 80, hospitalized after Halifax-area crash

    (Source: RCMP) (Source: RCMP)
    An 80-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash in Hatchet Lake, N.S., Monday afternoon.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Prospect Road near Club Road just before 3 p.m.

    Police say the woman was driving a Hyundai Tucson south on Prospect Road before crossing the centre line and ending up in a ditch.

    The Terrence Bay woman was the only person in the SUV, according to an RCMP news release. She was taken to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

    Prospect Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

