HALIFAX -- A woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a Halifax Transit driver and responding police officers Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance on the bus, which was parked in the 5400 block of Spring Garden Road, around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the bus driver asked the female passenger to leave the bus after she allegedly caused a disturbance.

Police allege the woman then assaulted the bus driver and also threatened and assaulted the responding officers.

She was arrested at the scene.

Sophia Downey is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, property damage, causing a disturbance, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

The 29-year-old Dartmouth woman is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.