HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old female has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 104 in East Mountain, N.S. on Monday morning.

Colchester County District RCMP says at approximately 11:15 a.m. on June 29, police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in East Mountain.

Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and found that a car had been heading east on Highway 104 when the driver lost control. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and suffered significant damage as a result.

The passenger of the car, a 22-year-old female, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by Lifeflight.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police say distracted driving is believed to have been a factor.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 104 eastbound was closed for several hours Monday, but has since reopened.