HALIFAX -- Halifax police say two people, a woman and a five-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Dartmouth.

At 4:22 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to a collision involving a car and pickup truck at the intersection of Portland St. and Spring Ave.

The adult woman driver, and a five-year-old child were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Halifax Regional Police says the investigation is in its early stages, and the forensics team attended the scene.

Traffic was blocked in the area for a period of time, but the roads are now open.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.