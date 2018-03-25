Featured
Woman arrested after allegedly threatening others with knife: Halifax police
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 12:39PM ADT
A 61-year-old woman is facing numerous weapons related charges following an altercation involving a knife in Halifax.
According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police received a report that a female with a knife was threatening other occupants in the building.
As a result, the woman was arrested without incident.
She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.