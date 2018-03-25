

CTV Atlantic





A 61-year-old woman is facing numerous weapons related charges following an altercation involving a knife in Halifax.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police received a report that a female with a knife was threatening other occupants in the building.

As a result, the woman was arrested without incident.

She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.