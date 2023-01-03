Woman arrested after 'attempted murder' in Saint John: police

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Saint John, N.B. in relation to what police call an "attempted murder" investigation.

On Tuesday around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Sydney Street.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested a 22-year-old woman at the scene, who they say remains in custody.

Police say the accused and the victim know each other and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers remain on scene as the Major Crime and Family Protection Units continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.