Woman arrested after impersonating Child Welfare Services employee: Halifax police

A 39-year-old woman has been charged after police say she impersonated a Child Welfare Services employee in Halifax last week.

Halifax Regional Police received a call on Friday from a woman who claimed to be an employee with Child Welfare Services. Police say the caller requested assistance from officers to remove a youth from a residence.

Police say officers met the woman at the address she gave them, where she continued to state she was there doing her job, which required her to remove the youth from the home.

Police confirmed the woman was not an employee with Child Welfare Services and that she knew the child. She was arrested at the residence.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date. She’s facing charges of: