Woman arrested after impersonating Child Welfare Services employee: Halifax police
A 39-year-old woman has been charged after police say she impersonated a Child Welfare Services employee in Halifax last week.
Halifax Regional Police received a call on Friday from a woman who claimed to be an employee with Child Welfare Services. Police say the caller requested assistance from officers to remove a youth from a residence.
Police say officers met the woman at the address she gave them, where she continued to state she was there doing her job, which required her to remove the youth from the home.
Police confirmed the woman was not an employee with Child Welfare Services and that she knew the child. She was arrested at the residence.
The woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date. She’s facing charges of:
- identity theft
- falsifying an employment record
- kidnapping
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning.
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Plane believed to be searching Lake Huron for downed UFO most followed at one point on flight-tracking website
A global flight-tracking website says a plane believed to be searching for the debris of an unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was the most-tracked flight worldwide at one point Monday.
BREAKING | John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations, budget chief says
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations, budget chief says
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
-
This Toronto woman suffered a brain injury and forgot everything — including her family
In October, Toronto mother Nesh Pillay suffered a traumatic brain injury and forgot everything – including her family. Now, with the help of her family, she’s sharing her recovery to thousands of followers on TikTok and finding humour in the process.
Calgary
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
-
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
-
Death at Banff's Polar Circus Ice Climb deemed accidental: RCMP
A body was removed by helicopter from a popular ice climbing area in Banff National Park following a death that RCMP say was accidental.
Montreal
-
Former international relations minister Nadine Girault has died
Quebec's former minister of international relations and immigration, Nadine Girault, has died at the age of 63.
-
Quebec police investigating fires at Jewish summer camp near Ottawa as possible hate crime
A pair of fires at a Jewish summer camp northwest of Ottawa are being investigated as criminal, police said Monday, and a hate crime cannot be ruled out.
-
Inquest begins into 2020 kidnapping and killing of two Quebec sisters by their father
A public inquest into the events surrounding the 2020 killing of two young Quebec girls by their father begins today. Quebec's public security minister ordered the inquest last year after an episode of the Radio-Canada investigative program "Enquete" alleged provincial police made errors in the search for the missing girls and presented new evidence that had not been part of a coroner's investigation into their deaths.
Edmonton
-
14 stolen vehicles bound for overseas seized in Edmonton and Montreal, 5 men charged
Fourteen 'high-end' vehicles stolen over the past few months were recovered from shipping containers in Edmonton and Montreal, local police announced on Monday.
-
WestJet reviving direct Edmonton routes killed during pandemic, launching flights to Minneapolis and Seattle
WestJet is adding flights from Edmonton to Minneapolis and Seattle, as well as new Canadian routes and reviving other domestic trips that were killed during the pandemic.
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor proposes taking a $36K pay cut
Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre wants to turn back the clock to 2016 when it comes to his salary as mayor.
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
-
Four northern residents charged with drug trafficking
North Bay police have seized more than $10,000 in narcotics and charged three local people and one man from Temagami with drug trafficking and weapons-related offences.
London
-
Health care workers rally to mark anniversary, protest privatization
Close to 100 people gathered outside London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus Monday mark a milestone anniversary, and protest the Ford government’s move to privatize some services.
-
‘It’s unnerving’: Neighbours concerned while police conduct death investigation in Waterford, Ont.
For two straight days, OPP Forensic Identification officers and detectives have been going in and out of a home on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont.
-
'Why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day? This is why': 61-year-old man facing impaired driving charges
A 61-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated and with open liquor in the vehicle over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Justice minister orders appeal for Manitoba man behind bars for two decades in murder case
A Manitoba man behind bars for more than two decades is getting another chance at overturning his murder conviction.
-
Hearing underway over Manitoba premier's failure to disclose $31.2M in property sales
Lawyers for Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont are telling a judge Premier Heather Stefanson should be fined and suspended for violating conflict of interest laws.
-
Manitoba clinics can get extra pay for staying open longer under new plan
The Manitoba government is offering doctors a new financial incentive for extending hours at family and pediatric clinics.
Ottawa
-
2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Quebec police investigating fires at Jewish summer camp near Ottawa as possible hate crime
A pair of fires at a Jewish summer camp northwest of Ottawa are being investigated as criminal, police said Monday, and a hate crime cannot be ruled out.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man allegedly tried to barricade himself inside steakhouse, drink the liquor
A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a restaurant, trying barricade himself inside and drinking liquor from the bar on Sunday night.
-
Multiple Riders hint departure on eve of free agency
Several Saskatchewan Roughriders have taken to social media, appearing to hint at their immediate departures on the eve of free agency.
-
Saskatoon man charged in child pornography investigation
A 50-year-old Saskatoon man has been released on conditions after being charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday, police said.
Vancouver
-
250 free trees up for grabs as Vancouver looks to expand urban forest, address canopy inequality
Vancouver’s park board is giving away 250 trees in a city-wide effort to grow the city’s urban forest.
-
Suspicious death in B.C. home ruled a homicide: RCMP
Mounties have confirmed that a suspicious death in the northern part of the province earlier this month has been deemed a homicide.
-
3 speeding drivers ticketed, vehicles impounded within 4 day period: Abbotsford police
Speeding drivers have been keeping police busy in Abbotsford, where at least three vehicles have been impounded in less than a week.
Regina
-
Multiple Riders hint departure on eve of free agency
Several Saskatchewan Roughriders have taken to social media, appearing to hint at their immediate departures on the eve of free agency.
-
Judge reserves decision in Catlin Goodwill's manslaughter trial
Catlin Goodwill has to wait another month to hear the judge’s decision after closing arguments in his manslaughter trial concluded Monday morning.
-
Regina International Airport announces increases of direct flights for summer
WestJet will be adding direct flights to Kelowna twice per week this upcoming summer, according to the Regina Airport Authority.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries warns of potential cancellations due to wind
BC Ferries is warning travellers that some sailings may be cancelled Monday due to adverse weather conditions.
-
Parents call for longer consultation process for Nanaimo high school exceeding capacity
With three-and-half weeks left in the consultation period for Nanaimo District Secondary School's capacity problem, parents say they have a lot of questions and concerns about some of the scenarios Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is proposing.
-
Stranded boaters rescued amid strong currents, high winds west of Seattle
Two people were rescued by helicopter Sunday night after their rowboat was caught in strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state.