

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed at an apartment building in Dartmouth early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 123 Pinecrest Drive around 12:53 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Police arrested a 45-year-old woman in connection with the incident. Investigators say the man and woman are known to one another.

Officers remain on scene at the apartment building as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.