A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Halifax Thursday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5500 block of Cunard Street at 7:20 p.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and there is no word on charges at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.