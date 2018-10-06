

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was stabbed at Point Pleasant Park early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at 2.22 a.m., officers responded to a call at Inglis Street and Tower Road involving a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim reported the stabbing had occurred at Point Pleasant Park after an altercation with a woman known to him. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been treated and released.

A 25-year-old woman was taken into custody. The investigation is continuing.

Halifax man stabbed in Point Pleasant Park