Woman arrested following assault with bat: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a woman has been arrested after an assault in the city Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, a woman was visiting someone she knew in the 200 block of Main Street North around 12:30 p.m.

Police say she was assaulted by a masked woman with a bat when she arrived.

The victim was treated at the scene before she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly left the scene in a vehicle.

She was later identified and taken into custody in another part of the city.

The 29-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon.

She was released on an undertaking to appear in court on July 16.

The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

