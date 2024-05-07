ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman arrested following assault with bat: Saint John police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a woman has been arrested after an assault in the city Sunday afternoon.

    According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force, a woman was visiting someone she knew in the 200 block of Main Street North around 12:30 p.m.

    Police say she was assaulted by a masked woman with a bat when she arrived.

    The victim was treated at the scene before she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect allegedly left the scene in a vehicle.

    She was later identified and taken into custody in another part of the city.

    The 29-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon.

    She was released on an undertaking to appear in court on July 16.

    The Saint John Police Force is asking anyone with information to call them at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News