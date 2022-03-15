Woman arrested following high-speed police pursuit in Saint John: police

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a brief high-speed police pursuit in the north end of Saint John, N.B.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, members with the Saint John Police Force witnessed a vehicle travelling north on the Wall Street overpass after it failed to stop for a red light at the Paradise Row intersection.

“Officers pursued the vehicle onto Cranston Avenue where it accelerated and failed to stop for police before it took an abrupt turn colliding with a baby barn,” wrote the Saint John Police Force in a news release Tuesday.

According to police, a woman, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested without incident for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

She was also issued a violation for driving with a suspended licence.

The woman has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on May 24.