A woman has been arrested for impaired driving after a car smashed into a home in Cape Breton Tuesday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the home on Main Street in Reserve Mines, N.S., around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the driver was still in her vehicle and wasn’t injured.

A man was home at the time, but he wasn’t in the area of the house that was struck, and he wasn’t injured.

Police say the woman was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court at a later date.