A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a home in Montague, P.E.I.

The RCMP received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. Sunday from a citizen who said a car had driven into their home.

No one inside the home was injured, but the home sustained significant damage.

The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The 28-year-old Charlottetown woman was taken to the Montague RCMP detachment, where police say she provided two breath samples that were twice the legal limit.

The woman’s vehicle was impounded. She was released from custody on a promise to appear in Georgetown provincial court at a later date to answer to impaired driving offences.

Police say the Red Cross is helping the family.