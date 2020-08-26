HALIFAX -- A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man on New Brunswick's Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say members of the Tracadie RCMP detachment responded to a report that a man had been found unresponsive at a home on Micmac Road at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

"When police arrived, a 34-year-old man from the community was found deceased," the RCMP said in a news release.

The man has been identified as Christopher Dedam of the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on Wednesday morning in relation to the death.

"An autopsy will be conducted to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the man's exact cause of death," New Brunswick RCMP said in the news release. "It is believed this was an isolated incident."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.