Woman arrested in relation to child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
A woman has been arrested in connection with child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
The RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received a report of recent production of child pornography in Moncton, N.B., from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre on Wednesday.
Following an investigation that confirmed children were at risk, members of the ICE unit and the Codiac Regional RCMP attended a residence in Moncton.
When police arrived, they found children, one of whom was related to the original child pornography production report.
Police say a woman was arrested at the scene. The children were removed from the residence by the Department of Social Development.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized digital evidence.
The woman was released under conditions to appear in Moncton Provincial Court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.
