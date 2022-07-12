Woman arrested in relation to 'rash of thefts' around northern New Brunswick: RCMP

A woman has been arrested in connection to several thefts that occurred in New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula and Chaleur Region.

According to police, 22 reports of thefts were received by the RCMP from Feb. 23 and June 30, which included multiple thefts of fuel from gas stations.

Police say members of the Bathurst Police Force arrested a 26-year-old woman from Val-Doucet, N.B., on July 5 in relation to an investigation into the "rash of thefts."

"Fuel thefts have a serious impact on local businesses. We take reports of theft seriously, and will always conduct a thorough investigation," said Sgt. Pierre Chiasson of the Northeast District RCMP Community Crime Reduction Unit in a news release.

The woman, whose name has not been released, appeared in Bathurst Provincial Court on Wednesday, and was later released on conditions.

Police say she is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 8.

The investigation is ongoing.