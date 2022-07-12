Woman arrested in relation to 'rash of thefts' around northern New Brunswick: RCMP
Woman arrested in relation to 'rash of thefts' around northern New Brunswick: RCMP
A woman has been arrested in connection to several thefts that occurred in New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula and Chaleur Region.
According to police, 22 reports of thefts were received by the RCMP from Feb. 23 and June 30, which included multiple thefts of fuel from gas stations.
Police say members of the Bathurst Police Force arrested a 26-year-old woman from Val-Doucet, N.B., on July 5 in relation to an investigation into the "rash of thefts."
"Fuel thefts have a serious impact on local businesses. We take reports of theft seriously, and will always conduct a thorough investigation," said Sgt. Pierre Chiasson of the Northeast District RCMP Community Crime Reduction Unit in a news release.
The woman, whose name has not been released, appeared in Bathurst Provincial Court on Wednesday, and was later released on conditions.
Police say she is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 8.
The investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry committee convening special meeting on Friday to discuss Rogers outage
The House of Commons Industry and Technology committee will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss undertaking a study on the Rogers outage.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Tag your bag: Travel experts share their thoughts on luggage trackers
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
OPP finds stolen Jeep in shipping container after second attempted driveway theft
A Jeep discovered by Ontario police in a shipping container has been traced back to its owner after the vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a driveway.
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements
The north-south roadway is maintained by Alberta Transportation, and the province is investing $210 million to upgrade priority areas identified in a 2020 Deerfoot Trail Corridor Study.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office, not running in fall election for health reasons
Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault announced that she is temporarily stepping down for health reasons and that she will not seek a second term next fall for the same reasons.
-
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
-
One year later, the Canadiens believe Logan Mailloux deserves a second chance
Logan Mailloux believes he has changed tremendously and is grateful to be participating in his first official activities with the Montreal Canadiens.
Edmonton
-
By the numbers: Hot summer day in Edmonton
Edmonton is above 25 C for just the fourth time this summer and we’ll probably get above 30 C late this afternoon.
-
Dog attack at downtown bus stop sends woman to hospital: EPS
A woman was taken to hospital last week after she was bitten by a dog while waiting at a bus stop.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man discovered on fire in east London
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
‘Rats, garbage, and fires’: Vacant city-owned BRT properties on Wellington Rd. attracting squatters
Residents along the Wellington Road Gateway portion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, are dealing with squatters in vacant properties.
-
Police say London man kidnapped from his own home
London police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Families call for licence review of Oakview Place, whistleblower protection in wake of abuse allegations
Two families whose loved ones are alleged victims of abuse at Extendicare Oakview Place, want the long-term care home’s licence reviewed and for more protections to be put in place for whistleblowers.
-
Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police
Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.
-
Why people are being asked to change masks when at the hospital
A Winnipeg epidemiologist says policy changes regarding masks in hospital might need to be re-examined at after she was told remove her KN95 mask to put on a normal surgical mask.
Ottawa
-
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Province confirms 11 cases of Monkeypox in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is confirming 11 cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
-
At least 40 youth in Saskatoon are homeless, survey finds
A one-day survey in Saskatoon found that 550 people were homeless, including 40 under the age of 18.
Vancouver
-
'Her voice will not be silenced by the bullets': Killer granted escorted temporary prison absences, denied day parole
A man convicted in the execution-style murder of his stepmother in Langley, B.C., has been denied day parole, but granted escorted temporary absences to attend a support program.
-
B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
A B.C. dentist who admitted to having "an inappropriate and unprofessional personal and sexual relationship" with a patient has been suspended for eight months.
-
'Major delays' expected on Highway 1 after truck transporting excavator crashes into overpass
Drivers taking Highway 1 through Surrey were warned to expect delays Tuesday morning after a truck transporting an excavator crashed into an overpass.
Regina
-
'A very gentle soul': RPS facility dog Merlot nears retirement from career of victim support
It’s been seven heavy years for Merlot, a Regina Police Service (RPS) facility dog. The nine-year-old Black Labrador Retriever joined RPS in 2015. Her work focuses on helping her handler, Sgt. Tia Froh, during victim interviews, meetings and court testimony.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada's premiers enter second day of meetings in Victoria
Canada's premiers are meeting again today in Victoria after a day of talks dominated by health care.
-
Victoria wealth manager to pay $30K to B.C. Securities Commission for misconduct
A senior manager at a wealth management firm in Victoria has been ordered to pay $30,000 to the British Columbia Securities Commission for advising in securities without being registered.
-
Firefighters tackle house fire near Port Alberni
Four fire departments responded to a house fire north of Port Alberni, B.C., on Tuesday morning.