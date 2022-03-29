Woman arrested, police seek man after taxi driver robbed and assaulted in Halifax

Police have arrested one person and continue to search for a second after a taxi driver was assaulted and robbed in Halifax Monday night.

Police responded to a report before 11 p.m. that two customers, a man and a woman, had assaulted a taxi driver and stole his phone.

Police said the suspects fled the taxi on foot in the 1000 block of Gottingen Street.

According to police, the woman was located nearby and arrested without incident.

Kyrley Alexa Jane Rogers, 27, was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of robbery and breach of a release order.

Police continue to search for the second suspect. He is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information, or video of the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).