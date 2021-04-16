HALIFAX -- A woman has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of various drugs in Woodstock, N.B.

On Thursday, members of the New Brunswick RCMP and Woodstock Police Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on St. Gertrude Street.

During the search, police say the seized crystal methamphetamine tablets, money, and prescription pills.

Police say a 42-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She was later released pending a future court appearance in Woodstock Provincial Court in July.

RCMP say the investigation was conducted as part of a coordinated law enforcement approach that involves the New Brunswick RCMP, the Woodstock Police Force, and the Fredericton Police Force.

"These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities," wrote the RCMP in a release on Friday.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.