

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for three girls who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 40-year-old woman outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the restaurant on Spring Garden Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

A woman told police she had gotten into a verbal argument with four to five youths inside the restaurant. When they went outside, the woman said at least three of the female suspects spit on her and punched her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police say the suspects also stole personal items from the woman’s purse.

She wasn’t injured and didn’t seek medical attention.

The suspects were last seen headed towards South Park Street.

One suspect is described as a white female under the age of 18. She is roughly five-foot-two inches tall with an average build. She has a facial piercing and was wearing a black coat with a hood.

The second suspect is described as a black female under the age of 18. She is about five-foot-six inches tall and is heavy-set.

The third suspect is described as a black female with a lighter complexion. She is roughly five-foot-one inches tall with a smaller build. She was wearing a red coat.

Police say the incident is under investigation and they are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact them.