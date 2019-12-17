MOUNT UNIACKE, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia woman says she's at her wit's end, trying to get Nova Scotia Power to connect power to her home.

A series of delays has left the woman dependent on a generator while the temperature dips lower.

Now, Wanda Smyth is also dealing with frozen pipes as a result of being off the grid.

"If I did something wrong, I have no problem owning up to it, but why can't they?" Smyth said.

According to Smyth, the issues began when a snow storm in late November delayed the utility from disconnecting power from her mini-home so it could be moved down the road to another property.

The power was eventually disconnected and the mini-home made the move in early December.

But the power still hasn't been connected on her new home.

"In the meantime, this has cost me thousands of dollars in fuel," Smyth said. "I've had to go buy a generator, my pipes are freezing, and I can't do this no more, I had to take time off work off for this."

In a written statement to CTV, Nova Scotia Power says further delays came after the utility determined that a new power pole would have to be installed.

Smyth says she was told that delay would keep her without power until Friday.

"If there was a car accident and somebody took out a pole, that pole is replaced within a couple hours," Smyth said.

Smyth said she doesn't expect any of her expenses to be reimbursed.

"I'll take the loss, I have no problem taking the loss, just give me my power, that's all I'm asking," Smyth said.

Late Tuesday, Nova Scotia Power told CTV that it's planning to install a power pole on Tuesday, with its expectation of power being reconnected to the home by Wednesday.