Woman badly beaten, left for dead on Saint John roadside
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:34PM AST
Mary Marr's sister Tammy was found unconscious on the side of the road in freezing conditions. She has started a Go Fund Me to help with her recovery. (TAMMY MARR)
SAINT JOHN -- A woman is speaking out tonight after her sister was badly beaten and left for dead in Saint John on the weekend.
A Go Fund Me page created by Mary Marr called Justice for Tammy says that her sister was found unconscious on the side of the road in freezing conditions.
Saint John police will only say that the major crime unit is investigating an incident in East Saint John that happened over the weekend.