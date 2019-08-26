

A 67-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she jumped from the window of a burning home in Glace Bay, N.S.

The fire was reported at the home, which houses three apartment units, on Lorway Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

“It was scary. It was scary when I got home because the entrance to the door and stairway was just blazing,” said neighbour Kent Gillis.

Glace Bay Fire Chief John Chant said firefighters had to scramble to knock down the fast-moving fire, while trying to determine whether there were still people inside.

“We arrived with six firefighters on our first truck and we were task-oriented to either victim treatment or search and rescue,” said Chant. “It was pretty hectic to start.”

Neighbours said one woman had no choice but to jump from a second-storey window, falling roughly 20 feet to the ground below. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“If she had not made it out herself, or any of the other people, it would have been a totally different story,” said Chant. “The conditions of the upstairs would not have supported any kind of survival.”

The fire appears to have started on the outside of the structure, but investigators are still trying to determine a cause.

The fire marshal spent most of Monday morning combing the scene.

A total of six tenants, including some children, have been displaced by the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting five tenants with emergency lodging, meals, and clothing purchases.

