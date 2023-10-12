Woman caught driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

A woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 111, near Mount Hope Avenue, at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

“The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone,” said Cst. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

The 52-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The woman was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

