    Woman charged after drugs, weapons seized from Bridgewater home: police

    Bridgewater Police Services
    Five people have been arrested after police say drugs and weapons were seized from a home in Bridgewater, N.S.

    Members with the Bridgewater Police Service executed a search warrant at a home on Summer Crescent around 11 a.m. last Thursday.

    As a result, police say three men and two women were arrested.

    According to a news release from Bridgewater police, officers also seized:

    • an ounce of crack cocaine
    • an ounce of cannabis
    • prescription medication
    • weapons

    Police say one of the women has been charged with:

    • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
    • two counts of possession of a weapon

    The woman was released on an undertaking to appear in Bridgewater provincial court for a plea on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

