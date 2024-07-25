Woman charged after drugs, weapons seized from Bridgewater home: police

Five people have been arrested after police say drugs and weapons were seized from a home in Bridgewater, N.S.

Members with the Bridgewater Police Service executed a search warrant at a home on Summer Crescent around 11 a.m. last Thursday.

As a result, police say three men and two women were arrested.

According to a news release from Bridgewater police, officers also seized:

an ounce of crack cocaine

an ounce of cannabis

prescription medication

weapons

Police say one of the women has been charged with:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a weapon

The woman was released on an undertaking to appear in Bridgewater provincial court for a plea on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

