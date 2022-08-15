Woman charged after homes broken into in Halifax: HRP
A woman is facing charges following two break and enters in Halifax Sunday evening.
Halifax Regional Police was called to a report of a woman trying to break into homes near Sebastian Place in the Hydrostone neighbourhood just before 7:30 p.m.
Police say the woman fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
After investigating, officers learned two homes had been broken into.
Police say officers found the woman walking on Cabot Place, a few blocks away, carrying several stolen items.
According to police, she was arrested without incident.
Natasha Danielle Kerfont, 36, is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face the following charges:
- two counts of break and enter
- possession of break-in tools
- two counts of possession of stolen property
- three counts of breach of release order
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
Canadian MPs and veteran groups are urging ministers to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces, but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Prince Harry, Meghan to visit U.K., Germany next month
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
-
Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto
A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.
-
Daycares have two weeks left to opt into $10 a day program. Here is where things stand
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
Calgary
-
'Untimely and tragic': Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in in-custody death
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a man who died in custody back in 2020.
-
Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Danielle Smith fires back at Kenney following criticism of proposed sovereignty act
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith is firing back at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s recent criticism of the proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
CEGEP back-to-school season marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
-
Montreal teen charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in back of the neck
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested 18-year-old Benjamin Webster in connection to at least one stabbing in the LaSalle borough in June.
Edmonton
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footage
A historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Danielle Smith fires back at Kenney following criticism of proposed sovereignty act
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith is firing back at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s recent criticism of the proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Parry Sound family shares its heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested: London police
Antony Centeno-So, the man wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Devon Cherrey-Rooke earlier this month, is in the custody of London police Monday.
-
'Broken collarbone and road rash': London cyclist describes alleged hit and run
In serious pain, Randy Van Puyenbroeck had trouble sleeping. He was cycling with a group of members from the London Cycling Club on White Oak Road Sunday morning when he and a fellow rider were involved in a crash with a truck.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Winnipeg
-
Internationally educated nurse wins appeal to work in Manitoba
A nurse who received her education in the Philippines and was later licenced to work in Ontario and Quebec has won an appeal to work in Manitoba, according to a notice of decision by the Council of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, reviewed by CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
-
Man facing nearly 130 charges in connection with serial break-ins: Winnipeg police
A 33-year-old Ontario man is facing nearly 130 charges in connection with multiple break-ins that resulted in $120,000 in damage and more than 100 people being victimized.
Ottawa
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Camp Day donation box stolen from eastern Ontario Tim Hortons
Gananoque, Ont. police are on the lookout after they say a Camp Day donation box was stolen from a local Tim Hortons.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon Ex
A news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.
-
Omar Sachedina named Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News
Omar Sachedina has been named Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News, Canada’s most-watched nightly newscast.
Vancouver
-
Flyer threatening to set fire to tent city circulating on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A disturbing note threatening to set fire to the tents and belongings of people sheltering along Vancouver's East Hastings Street has been taped up and handed out, triggering a police investigation.
-
A busy route is being replaced with a 6-lane bridge, so why will only 4 lanes be open to traffic?
If the plan to replace the aging four-lane bridge connecting two growing Metro Vancouver cities is to add two more lanes to the crossing, why is the province only planning to open four of the new lanes?
-
Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket liquor store warehouses
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Regina driver fined nearly $600 for excessive speeding
A novice driver was caught travelling well over the speed limit late Sunday evening.
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
Vancouver Island
-
Family of murdered Vancouver Island man suing prison officials over inmates' escape
The daughters of a 60-year-old Vancouver Island man who was found dead in his home in 2019 are suing the Correctional Service of Canada, claiming negligent prison officials allowed two men to escape from a minimum-security penitentiary and murder their father.
-
Man recovering after being stabbed multiple times in head: Nanaimo RCMP
Quick-thinking Mounties and paramedics in Nanaimo, B.C., are being credited with saving a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times in the head.
-
Victoria doctor says controversial retainer fee under review
A Victoria doctor that had asked her patients to pay a monthly $125 fee for expanded services says she's putting the idea on hold as her team reviews the policy. The fee's initial announcement didn't sit well with everyone, with one patient telling CTV News that they had concerns about their future care since they couldn't afford the new charge.