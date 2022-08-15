Woman charged after homes broken into in Halifax: HRP

A woman is facing charges following two break and enters in Halifax Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police was called to a report of a woman trying to break into homes near Sebastian Place in the Hydrostone neighbourhood just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the woman fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

After investigating, officers learned two homes had been broken into.

Police say officers found the woman walking on Cabot Place, a few blocks away, carrying several stolen items.

According to police, she was arrested without incident.

Natasha Danielle Kerfont, 36, is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face the following charges: