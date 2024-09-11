ATLANTIC
    • Woman charged in death of pedestrian in southwestern New Brunswick

    A woman who was arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Oak Bay, N.B., earlier this month has now been charged in the case.

    The New Brunswick RCMP says 25-year-old Jasmine Gabi Rivard is facing a charge of dangerous conveyance of a motor vehicle causing death.

    Police responded to the collision on Route 170 around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 1. Police say a 36-year-old man from St. Stephen had been struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

    The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested in connection with the incident.

    Two passengers in the vehicle weren’t injured.

    Rivard appeared in Saint John provincial court on Sept. 6 and was released on conditions, including house arrest. She is due back in court this Friday.

    Meanwhile, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has security footage from the area, to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimenb.ca.

