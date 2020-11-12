HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old Springhill, N.S. woman is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Springhill business.

RCMP say at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to an armed robbery at a business on Junction Rd. in Springhill.

Police say the suspect had fled the area, but the incident was recorded on video surveillance.

On Tuesday, officers arrested a woman without incident and searched a home on Douglas Dr.

Chelsea Antoinette Cook, 27, of Springhill is facing charges of robbery, being masked while committing an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Cook was remanded and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Thursday.