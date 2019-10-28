Woman charged with accessory after the fact in murder of Fredericton woman
HALIFAX -- A Moncton woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a Fredericton woman last year.
The RCMP responded to a dirt road in Upper Derby, N.B., on Oct. 27, 2018, after human remains were found.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Candace Rose Winona Stevens and her death was ruled a homicide.
Wendy Gail Losier has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Stevens’ death.
Losier appeared before a judge by way of tele-remand on Saturday and was remanded into custody.
The 42-year-old woman is due to appear in Fredericton provincial court Monday afternoon.