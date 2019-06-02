

CTV Atlantic





Police in Halifax have accused a 44-year-old woman of intentionally setting fires inside two apartment buildings in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say one incident took place in the 200 block of Victoria Rd. just before midnight Friday and another in the 100 block of Albro Lake Rd. after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both fires were quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. She’s due in court at a later date to face charges of arson and breach of probation.