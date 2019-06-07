

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was stabbed in Halifax Thursday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5500 block of Cunard Street at 7:20 p.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene without incident.

Jade Louise Cyr is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The 32-year-old woman is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.