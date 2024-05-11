Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP

Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing near the 100 block of King Street at around 10 p.m., where they were met by a group of men outside a nearby home.

According to a news release, police say two women who were known to each other were involved in a verbal altercation outside of a home, when one stabbed the other with a knife.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Welshtown, N.S., suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

After searching the area, officers located and seized a knife which they believe was used by the woman.

Police later located and arrested 31-year-old Sabrina Lynn Marie Urquhart of Shelburne inside a nearby home.

Urquhart has been charged with:

attempt to commit murder

aggravated assault

She was remanded into custody and is set to appear in provincial court in Yarmouth on Monday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

