    • Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.

    Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing near the 100 block of King Street at around 10 p.m., where they were met by a group of men outside a nearby home.

    According to a news release, police say two women who were known to each other were involved in a verbal altercation outside of a home, when one stabbed the other with a knife.

    The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Welshtown, N.S., suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

    After searching the area, officers located and seized a knife which they believe was used by the woman.

    Police later located and arrested 31-year-old Sabrina Lynn Marie Urquhart of Shelburne inside a nearby home.

    Urquhart has been charged with:

    •  attempt to commit murder
    •  aggravated assault

    She was remanded into custody and is set to appear in provincial court in Yarmouth on Monday morning.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

