Woman charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit on Dartmouth highway

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving 60 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Main Street at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 140-kilometres-per-hour in an 80 kilometre per hour zone.

The woman was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Police say the woman was also suspended from driving for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.