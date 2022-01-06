Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at 58 km/h over the limit: Halifax Regional Police
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
A 41-year-old woman is facing a stunting charge after police clocked her vehicle going 58 km/h over the posted speed limit Thursday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m., police observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 inbound near Bayers Road in Halifax.
According to police, the officer observed the vehicle's speed at 108 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.
The driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
The woman was also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded.