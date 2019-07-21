

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old woman has been taken to hospital and later released, after crashing her vehicle leaving a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Sunday.

The woman was leaving the drive-thru on Station Lane in Kentville, N.S. when she hit the curb, then a tree, which forced her vehicle onto its side.

Kentville Fire attended the scene and had to help the woman out of her vehicle which was lying on the driver’s side.

No charges are expected.