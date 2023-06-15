Woman dead, 10 homeless after house fire in western Nova Scotia
A woman is dead following a house fire in western Nova Scotia.
Meteghan RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a structure fire on Highway 1 in Grosses Coques, N.S., around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Once at the scene, police learned one person was unaccounted for and believed to be inside the home, which was fully engulfed by the fire.
After it was extinguished, officers confirmed a 47-year-old woman was inside the home.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the fire is not suspicious.
Highway 1 was closed for several hours near the scene and has since reopened.
The Red Cross says the fire destroyed the two-story home.
The organization says 10 extended family members were forced to seek refuge with other relatives and friends.
Red Cross volunteers from Yarmouth have provided some of the displaced with food, clothing and other essential items.
Police say their investigation into the fire is ongoing and they are being assisted by the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.
With files from The Canadian Press
