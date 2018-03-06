

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died and a man is in hospital with serious injuries after a car and courier van collided head-on in Eldon, P.E.I.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 1 around 7 p.m. Monday.

The 35-year-old female driver of the car and 55-year-old male driver of the van were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman was later transported to a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say she has since died from her injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A section of Route 1 was closed to traffic for roughly three hours while police cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. An RCMP traffic reconstructionist will be on scene Tuesday to assist in the investigation, which police say could cause traffic delays in the area.



