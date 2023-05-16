Woman dead, man injured, after crash in Northumberland County: N.B. RCMP
A woman is dead and a man has minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Esgenoopetitj, New Brunswick.
Neguac RCMP officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Peters Road, in Esgenoopetitj at approximately 7 a.m., Tuesday morning.
A woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries, and a man was taken to hospital.
The RCMP says investigators believe the crash happened when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a pole and landed on its roof.
Members of the Neguac Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation, and an autopsy is set to identify the woman and determine her exact cause of death.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
