

CTV Atlantic





A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a three-vehicle collision involving an SUV and two motorcycles in Shippagan, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the scene on J.D. Gauthier Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the northbound SUV was making a left-hand turn onto Rue Habitat when it collided with a southbound motorcycle on J.D. Gauthier Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a second motorcycle that had been travelling behind the first lost control of the bike while trying to avoid the collision.

The driver of the first motorcycle – a 47-year-old woman from Haut-Shippagan – died at the scene.

The driver of the second motorcycle – a 48-year-old man from Haut-Shippagan – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the SUV were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.