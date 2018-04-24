

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died and a man is in hospital with serious injuries after an antique car collided with a pickup truck in Upper Economy, N.S.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 2 around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the eastbound antique car swerved and struck the westbound truck.

A 53-year-old woman from Londonderry, N.S., who was a passenger in the antique car, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the car was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

A section of Highway 2 was closed for several hours Monday evening. It has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.