

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died after she was pulled from a burning home in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the home on Rockdale Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were already on scene when police arrived. Police say the firefighters found the woman inside the home when they were trying to extinguish the flames.

The woman was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where she later died.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.