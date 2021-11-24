Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax police

HALIFAX -

A woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Pleasant Street.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing.