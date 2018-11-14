

CTV Atlantic





A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while helping another motorist who had gone into a ditch in New Brunswick.

Members of the Riverview RCMP detachment responded to Highway 2 near Havelock, N.B. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a moving truck had left the highway and rolled over into the ditch. Two other motorists stopped to help the driver, who had been injured.

Police say a transport truck travelling in the same direction tried to move over into the left land to avoid the vehicles gathered on the right side of the highway, but the vehicle jack-knifed, and the trailer struck the two vehicles that had stopped.

The two drivers, who were standing outside their vehicles, were both struck.

A 33-year-old woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Police say she had been living in Fort Saskatchewan, AB, but was originally from Burton, N.B.

The driver of the second vehicle and the driver of the moving truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck wasn’t badly injured.

Police say traffic was diverted from the area for several hours overnight.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say weather conditions are believed to have been a factor in the collision.