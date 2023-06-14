Woman dies after collision between car, Hummer in Hilden, N.S.

A woman has died following a collision in Hilden, N.S., Tuesday morning.

Colchester County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 around 8 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Yaris and a Hummer H2 were travelling in opposite directions when they collided and ended up in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Yaris, a 63-year-old woman from Green Creek, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 53-year-old Hilden man who was driving the Hummer suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Highway 2 was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

